ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Thirteen athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the 24th Junior National Wushu Championship, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, from 1 to 6 July.

The team comprises eight male and five female athletes.

Eight athletes will compete in Sanda events, and five in Taolu events.

Led by coach Umesh Yadav and manager Yorna Roshni, the team departed from Guwahati to Telangana on Monday, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association informed in a release.