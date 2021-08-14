Rinchen Dorjee sworn in as CIC, Mepung Tadar Bage as APPSC member

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Rinchen Dorjee was sworn in as the chief information commissioner (CIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission, while Mepung Tadar Bage was sworn in as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in a swearing-in function at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Governor BD Mishra administered the oath of office to Dorjee as CIC, and the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Bage as an APPSC member.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers and APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabum attended the swearing-in ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)