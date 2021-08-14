Training prog on school safety organized

LIKABALI, 13 Aug: The Lower Siang district education department organized a two-day ‘capacity building training-cum-workshop’ on school safety from 12-13 August at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.

On the inaugural day, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba emphasized on safety of children in schools, while DDSE Tage Kakki asked the teachers to “implement the school safety programme in their respective school and ensure child safety.”

BEO (Academic) Dajo Ngomle said that the objective of the programme was to “equip the teachers to cope with any eventuality that might occur in the schools wherein casualties can be minimized through effective handling of the situation.”

During the training, epidemiologist Dr Karmik Nyodu spoke on ‘School health and Covid-19 management in schools’, and Likabali Fire Station SFO Imme Ngomdir demonstrated a mock rescue operation.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, Lower Siang SP Kushal Pal Singh and GHSS Principal Mimar Nyori.

The DDSE released a book titled Handbook for Adult Leader Bharat Scout and Guide, authored by Advanced Scout Master Gumdak Pakam of the government secondary school in Liru.