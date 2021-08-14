ACR welcomes coming together of stakeholders on boundary issue

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The Arunachal Citizens Rights (ACR) on Friday welcomed the coming together of stakeholders to seek a permanent solution to the Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary issue.

All the political parties in the state, along with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union on Thursday resolved to work as a team to bring about a permanent solution to the vexed boundary issue between the two states.

“This is the most significant step taken by high-power ministerial committee chairman and Home Minister Bamang Felix. The decision to take the Supreme Court-appointed local committee’s recommendations as the baseline for working out an amicable and permanent solution to the boundary issue will reiterate the age-old relationship between Assam and Arunachal,” ACR chairperson Taring Mama said.

He said that the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal “are capable of resolving the longstanding border dispute amicably outside the court in the larger interest of the people of Assam and Arunachal, particularly the innocent people living in the border areas.”