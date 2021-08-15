3 police stations sanctioned in 2013 inaugurated

CM promises to fast-track pending projects

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated three new police stations, in Chimpu, Niti Vihar and Papu Hills, on Saturday.

The CM said that the projects had been sanctioned in 2013 “but remained only on paper” till now.

He promised to fast-track all such pending projects of the police department “with priority to improve its manpower, equipment and infrastructure.”

Khandu informed that an additional grant of Rs 100 crores has been earmarked for this financial year, besides the budgetary announcements, to address the infrastructural issues of the police department.

Speaking about the challenges posed by drugs-related activities, the CM stressed on the role of the police in fighting the menace, and called for “redefining such roles.”

He said that the fight against drugs should involve people also, and urged all sections of the society to join hands with the government in this regard. He further said that “a long-term policy to fight the drug menace has also been prepared,” adding that “drug misuse is more dangerous than terrorism, if left unchecked.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix, MLAs Nyamar Karbak and Techi Kaso, and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang were present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)