APWWS hails Tadar Bage’s appointment

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has welcomed the appointment of Mepung Tadar Bage as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

In a statement, the society said that it was one of its demands that there be women’s representation in the commission, “which the Pema Khandu government has fulfilled.”

Hailing the state government, it called for appointment of more women in various state level commissions “for fair gender representation.”

Dumporijo (Upper Subansiri)-based Heche Welfare Society also welcomed the appointment of Tadar Bage as an APPSC member.

In a press release, it expressed gratitude to the state government “for appointing such a deserving candidate as one of the members of the APPSC.”