Fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

ROING, 14 Aug: Two lakh fingerlings were distributed free of cost to 150 fish farmers of Hunli-Desali, Roing-Koronu and Anpum-Paglam blocks in Lower Dibang Valley district at the office complex of the DFDO here on Saturday.

ZPC Obang Ngupok, who distributed the fish seeds, advised the farmers to take advantage of such government schemes for self-reliance through fish farming.

DFDO Nabam Tania informed about the technical aspects to be followed while releasing the fingerlings into the ponds.

The fish seeds were distributed to encourage progressive fish farmers to take up fish farming on a large scale, so that the district becomes self-reliant in fish production. (DIPRO)