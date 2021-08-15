DavaIndia megastore inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The first megastore of DavaIndia Generic Pharmacy in the state was inaugurated in Niti Vihar by Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego on Saturday.

Dr Lego informed that DavaIndia is a division of Zota Healthcare Limited, which has 22 divisions spread across 36 countries. At present, the company is marketing 2,200 products that include generic allopathic medicines, Ayurvedic products, food supplements, baby care products, and personal and home care products.

“The government of India is giving strong emphasis on generic medicines and Ayurvedic products to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare. The Indian Medical Council has also issued guidelines to all practicing doctors to prescribe generic names of medicines that are equally effective but cost comparatively less. The establishment of more such generic stores is the need of the hour,” he said.

Retired family welfare director Dr Allok Yirang, who is also the owner of the store, said: “DavaIndia Generic Pharmacy is a business with a social cause. The prices are very less and affordable to all sections of society. The plan of DavaIndia to establish at least one megastore in all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh by involving local youths, if fulfilled, will go a long way in providing affordable health services to the public of the state.”