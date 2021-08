HAYULIANG, 14 Aug: Over 200 individuals participated in three categories – 15 kms, 10 kms and 5 kms – of a mini-marathon organized here in Anjaw district on Saturday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event was organized by the Indian Army in coordination with the district administration and CBOs of Hayuliang.

Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan, Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul and local village heads expressed appreciation for the Indian Army for organizing the mini-marathon.