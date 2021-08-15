Team inspects sites in Lumla for VKV

LUMLA, 14 Aug: A team comprising members of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) and the Central Hindu Military Education School (CHMES) on Friday inspected probable sites for establishing a Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here in Tawang district.

Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi apprised the team of two probable sites, in Sazo village and Zangbo Chey (FC). However, the VKVAPT will take the final call on the site for the school.

Tashi also offered to undertake all formation works once a site is chosen, and urged the team to speed up the paperwork for commissioning the VKV here.

VKVAPT joint secretary Rupesh Mathur confirmed that “a VKV for Lumla is final and the team will pick a suitable site very soon.”

“VKV Lumla will be the first of its kind as it will collaborate with the CHMES too,” he added.

“While the VKV will focus on education, the CHMES will aim to produce army officers and sportspersons from the VKV Lumla to serve the nation. Students will be trained in swimming, horse riding and shooting alongside physical and NDA training,” CHMES general secretary Dr Dilip G Belgaonkar said.

Governing body member Vijay Aghao informed that the “CHMES is a renowned military school established even before India’s independence and boasts of contributing many Indian Army officers for the nation and runs reputed institutions across the nation.”

The VKVAPT team comprised secretary Aparna Palkar, education officer Muralidharan, former Rupa ZPM Sange Tashi and cluster in-charge Rinchin Norbu.

Lumla ADC Tashi Dhondup, CO Nawang Thutan, IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and senior public leader Jowa Tsering assisted the team during the inspection. (Mon Tawang Vigilance).