AAPSU welcomes CM’s statement on refugee issue

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) said it welcomes the statement made by the chief minister during the Independence Day celebration that efforts are being made by both the central and the state governments to resolve the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue.

Terming the CM’s statement an acknowledgement of the vexed refugee issue, the union, however, expressed reservation about another statement made by the chief minister with regard to the interstate boundary problems.

The union said it is demanding deployment of more police personnel along the interstate boundary and strengthening the administrative mechanism in those areas only as a stop-gap measure until the boundary issue is resolved permanently.

“The demand for deployment of more police personnel along the interstate border with Assam is only for securing the life and properties of the people residing in those areas, but not for waging war against our neighbour,” the union said.

“It (deployment of police) will not only ensure peace and security of life and property of the people residing along the interstate boundary but also act as a deterrent against any misadventures by police and forest officials from Assam,” it said.

The union said that police personnel from Assam illegally entered into Arunachal’s territory in Kamku Russa in Longding district on the day when the high-power ministerial committee meeting on the interstate boundary issue was being held here recently.

“There were also reports of Assam’s power department erecting electric poles inside Bordumsa area in Changlang district a few days ago,” the AAPSU said.

Stating that the initiative taken by the chief ministers of both the states for a peaceful solution to the long-pending boundary problem between the two states is a welcome move, the union, however, said it has taken serious note of the fact that “there is no concrete timeframe when the issue will be resolved.”