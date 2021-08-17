Curfew hours in ICR relaxed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, as recommended by the State Health Task Force (SHTF) in its meeting held on 7 August, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has relaxed the curfew hours, and now the curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 5 am till 31 August.

In a press briefing on Sunday, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom informed that “extension of curfew is to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in Itanagar as directives and advice have been received from the SHTF.”

Movement of vehicles or individuals, except those in the exempted categories, will not be allowed during the curfew hours, the DC said.

Government and private offices will be allowed to function till 5 pm, with the exception of the exempted categories,

as outlined in the SDMA order dated 30 June and 31 July, subject to observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, Potom said.

Commercial establishments and shops on both sides of the road will be allowed to open till 5 pm, and all have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “However, such activities will not be allowed during the curfew period, except for the exempted ones,” the DC informed.

Any person violating the order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the DC added.