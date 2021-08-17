APIC imposes penalty

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Ziro (Lower Subansiri) PHE&WS Division Executive Engineer Hibu Kojin for his “neglect and refusal in furnishing information in connection with appeal Case No APICs-74/2021, to the information seeker, as well as defying the order of the commission and misleading the court with false statements.”

The commission directed the officer to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar, and to “furnish reply in affidavit to the commission office along with deposit challan of the penalty to the commission for final disposal of the appeal.”

It said it would invoke Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005, in case the officer fails to comply with the commission’s order.