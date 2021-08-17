Taba Tusar awarded president’s police medal

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Taba Tusar was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

An Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT cadre, Tusar, who hails from Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal, is currently with the Delhi Police as a joint commissioner of police, looking after provisioning and logistics.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to express joy over the news.

“Congratulations to Tushar Taba, Jt CP Delhi police on being awarded with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Elated to hear about the recognition you have been honoured with on Independence Day. Thank you for your commendable service,” Khandu tweeted.

Education Minister Taba Tedir also hailed Tusar’s achievement. “He has made Arunachal proud in Delhi by getting awarded for his excellent service to Delhi Police. His achievement has made everyone very proud,” said Tedir.