Arunachal, union govt to resolve Chakma-Hajong issue: CM

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government and the union government would work together on the Chakma- Hajong issue.

In his address to the people of the state on the 75th Independence Day, Khandu said that “all illegal immigrant Chakmas will be moved and settled in some other places with honour, as per the constitution.”

He said he has discussed the issue with union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“In the coming days, we will make all-out efforts to solve the long-pending problem,” Khandu said, adding that, “as per the constitution, the Chakmas cannot live in Arunachal because Arunachal is a tribal state.”

He said the state government and the Centre would work towards settling the refugees in other states, “as per the constitution, so that they too can lead a dignified life. This will happen in the days to come.”

Khandu said that, because of this vexed issue, the Chakmas too are suffering a lot. “I feel sorry for them as they too are human beings,” he said.