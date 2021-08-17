213 Covid cases reported in 2 days

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The state reported 213 (48 + 165) cases of Covid-19 on 15 and 16 August, of whom 115 are symptomatic.

On Sunday, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 30 cases, followed by six cases in Papum Pare and two cases each in Tawang and West Kameng.

The ICR reported the highest number of cases on Monday as well with 39.

Lower Subansiri reported 14 cases and Papum Pare and Tawang registered 13 cases each.

With 15.4 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate on Sunday, while on Monday, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate of 22.2 percent.

A combined total of 504 (255 + 249) patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on both days. (see full bulletin)