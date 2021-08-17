Orgs object to HTC’s visit for public hearing on Kora issue

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The Galo Peoples’ Federation, the Galo Students’ Union and the Galo Youth Organization have strongly objected to the proposed visit of the Hage Tari Committee (HTC) for a public hearing on the Kora circle issue on 17 August, stating that “the present committee cannot override the recommendation made on the issue long ago by the group of ministers (GoM) led by Kamlung Mossang.”

In a joint press statement, the organizations said that “the situation is tense and volatile and there is likelihood of breaking out of law and order problems if the said hearing is conducted or not cancelled.”

They said the HTC issued a notification, giving the residents of Kora circle residing in different parts of the state only two days’ time to attend the public hearing, which, they said, “is nothing but a deliberate attempt to prevent them from attending it (hearing).”

The Galo Welfare Society has already rejected the HTC on several occasions, they said, and questioned “why the government constitutes committee after committee and superseded the GoM by constituting the secretary level committee on the issue.”

The term of office of the HTC too expired on 31 March this year, as per an order dated 17 February, 2021, they said.

The organizations appealed to the state government to immediately call back the HTC “and notify the appointment date of Lower Siang district as well as entrust administrative control over Kora circle to Nari ADC under Lower Siang DC.”

They urged the state government to resolve the issue before it takes an ugly turn “as there are chances of antisocial elements taking undue advantage of the present situation.”