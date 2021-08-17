Min urges women to make E/Kameng self-reliant

SEPPA, 16 Aug: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung has appealed to the womenfolk of East Kameng to work towards making the district self-reliant “by involving women from the rural areas in self-sustainable projects.”

The minister said this while attending the inauguration of a women’s night school (WNS) and flagging-off ceremony of an exposure tour for SHGs, organized by the Women Welfare Organization (WWO), in collaboration with the ArSRLM at the Nyider Namlo here on Monday.

MLAs Tapuk Taku and Hayeng Mangfi were also present on the occasion.

Commending the WWO for coming up with the idea of starting the WNS, Natung said, “Besides education, the womenfolk should focus on encouraging cluster farming, nutritional kitchen gardening, etc.”

“We should from now on work for a new East Kameng district, and to do so, the entire public of the district should come forth. The womenfolk have a major role to play in order to make the mission successful,” he said.

Natung donated semi-automatic sewing machines to Lamdung-based SHG Dokum Dane, the All East Kameng Weavers & Artisans Cooperative Society and the ArSRLM.

Natung is also sponsoring the exposure tour.

Taku suggested to the WWO to “continue the WNS project as a long-term initiative, rather than as a temporary one.” He advised the WWO members to “learn new things from the exposure tour and implement them in the district.” He also assured the WWO of financial assistance for the daily market in Seppa town.

Mangfi advised the WWO and other SHGs to “streamline” the uneducated anganwadi workers and ASHAs. “There are still many anganwadi workers and ASHAs without basic writing knowledge, which ultimately leads to low standards of work and communication,” he said.

WWO general secretary Puppy Sonam Bagang informed that the night school for women will presently continue at the Bebo Colony GHSS, the Bazaar Line GHSS, and the government school in New Seppa. She said that 30 women have so far enrolled for the night school, and that the WWO will be charging minimal fees to encourage academic regularity.