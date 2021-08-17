GoAP to ensure affordable, quality healthcare services for all: CM

Independence Day

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday asserted his government’s commitment to ensure affordable and quality healthcare service for the people of the state.

Unfurling the national tricolour at IG Park here on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the chief minister said his government has been fighting an unprecedented war against Covid-19 and with everyone’s constant support, the government is able to tackle the challenge.

“Our fight against the pandemic is probably one of the best examples of our resolve in trying times. The state has shown exemplary performance and, as of today, almost 65 percent of our population has received the first dose of vaccine, while nearly 20 percent are fully vaccinated with almost 15,000 doses being administered regularly,” Khandu said.

The chief minister disclosed that to fight the pandemic, Arunachal ramped up testing capacity by establishing multiple testing labs. Oxygen-supported beds were increased from 164 to almost 1,000 within a timeframe of three months.

“As many as 13 oxygen generation plants have been set up which will meet the need of oxygen for all districts, while five oxygen plants were ready before the onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic,” he said, adding that a telemedicine hub at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and district Covid control rooms in every district have been set up.

Khandu added that the state recruited over 100 doctors and nearly 500 nurses and established adequate numbers of Covid care centres and facilities to provide treatment to all categories of patients.

“The government has already sanctioned a state-of-the-art 200-bedded hospital in Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here, which will provide quality healthcare services,” Khandu said.

The chief minister further said that the government has launched the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme for providing support to children who have become orphaned due to Covid-19 and also ensured grant support for the medical treatment of children with special needs.

He said that, in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, the state government has decided to give specific focus on agriculture, horticulture and allied activities.

On the drug menace, he said that controlling the menace in the state would be taken up on a mission mode and accordingly the government has approved the Arunachal Pradesh Policy on Psychoactive Substance, 2021, for reducing the demand and handling treatment and rehabilitation.

Referring to the education sector, Khandu informed that the government has selected schools which would be developed as model schools, low enrolment schools would be merged into inter-village schools, and early childhood care centres would be established in 300 schools of the state.

“Focus will be given on teachers’ training and digital initiatives as we believe in complete education that nurtures body, mind and spirit,” the chief minister added.

He said that the new education policy has given an opportunity to rejuvenate the education sector and the government would work towards localization of syllabus and focus on childhood care and education.

“To bolster our presence at the border and to facilitate livelihood in border areas, we have taken up multiple border road and border model village development initiatives as development of border areas is our prime focus,” Khandu said, adding that the security of the country’s borders are in the safe hands of the Indian armed forces.

The chief minister appealed to the people to create a vision for a developed Arunachal.

“Let us create a vision for our future with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’, that will lead us towards making Arunachal an exemplary state whose philosophy is based on the principle of acceptance of modernity while adhering to the traditions,” Khandu said.

Due to inclement weather, the number of people in the Independence Day celebration was low, while static march past was observed by three platoons of security forces, following all Covid-19 protocols.

Governor BD Mishra unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here while ITBP personnel presented the national salute.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Independence Day, the governor urged the people to safeguard the hard-earned freedom from British colonial rule. He urged the people to also remember the valour and sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

Mishra said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is focusing on providing planned developmental benefits to the last man standing in the queue.”

He appealed to the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest.

The governor also emphasized on women empowerment, “equitability in opportunity for every citizen,” self-reliance and personal contribution towards the state’s development.

Villagers from Simong in Upper Siang district presented a depiction of the 1894 Aglo-Abor war on the bank of the Sijon river, which halted the advance of the British towards the interior areas of the Siang valley from the left bank of the Siang river.

Officers and staff of the governor secretariat and all attached departmental staffers along with invitees attended the programme.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar hoisted the national flag at the civil secretariat here in the presence of senior officers and staff of the secretariat.

The CS urged every citizen to play a role in making Arunachal a developed state.

“This journey of developed Arunachal Pradesh will be realized only when we all perform our duties and responsibilities with utmost dedication and sincerity,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein appealed to the people of the state to renew the pledge to make Arunachal a developed and peaceful state.

“Let us resolve to uphold the secular, socialist and democratic values enshrined in the constitution and join in the process of nation-building,” he said while addressing the public on the occasion of Independence Day celebration in Wakro in Lohit district.

Stating that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, Mein urged the people to continue wearing mask and observing other precautionary measures until herd immunity is achieved through vaccination.

“I request all to come forward for vaccination. Let us achieve 100 percent vaccination in our district,” the DCM said.

On the development front, Mein informed that orders have been issued to upgrade the Wakro and the Chowkham EAC headquarters to independent ADC headquarters.

“The two-laning of the Chowkham to Parshuram Kund road is in my high priority. I have instructed the district administration and the BRO to expedite the land acquisition process, so that the work can be started soon,” he said.

Further, the road from Namgo to Tumba village is being taken up and instructions have been given to prepare a comprehensive plan for the development of the road sector in Wakro circle, Mein said. He also informed that the airport in Tezu will be made functional within a few days.

The DCM said that the state government is exploring the potential of establishing a medical college on the PPP mode in Namsai.

He said Rs 37.87 crores has been sanctioned by the union tourism ministry for the development of Parsuram Kund under the PRASAD scheme, and that the state government has already sanctioned Rs 9.6 crores in Phase-I for the construction of an approach road to Glow Lake.

Mein also highlighted the various programmes and policies of the state government and achievements in various sectors, like health, education, tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship, water supply, etc.

He said that, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government is making all efforts to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2023-24. “A water supply project in Wakro circle, with an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, is under progress,” Mein said. (PTI, Raj Bhavan, CS’ PR Cell & DCM’s PR Cell)