Trg in masonry, plumbing concludes

BOMBA, 16 Aug: Ninety trainees from Bomba and nearby villages benefitted from a training programme on masonry and plumbing which concluded here in Tawang district on Monday.

The training programme was organized by NGO Yuva Arunachal, in collaboration with the PHE department, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Indian Army’s Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Col Ashith Appanna distributed the training completion certificates to the trainees, in the presence of Yuva Arunachal president Tseten Chombay, Bomba GB Dorjee Tsering, and others. (DIPRO)