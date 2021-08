BOMDILA, 17 Aug: The West Kameng district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organized an ‘Amrit mahotsav’ here on Tuesday.

The event was launc-hed by West Kameng ZPC Rinchin Jomba Merakpa.

A marathon from the helipad in Pedung to the circuit house here was organized as part of the event. Kesang Chiroju, Thapa Chiroju and Rajesh Chetry were adjudged the winner, first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

A plantation drive was also organized.