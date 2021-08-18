Skill development prog held

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 17 Aug: Altogether 124 trainees benefitted from a weeklong ‘plumbing, masonry and electrician skill development programme’ which concluded here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted by the skill development & entrepreneurship department, in collaboration with the PHE department, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Bordumsa ADC later gave away the certificates of participation to the trainees.

Bordumsa ZPM Kac-hang Maio provided cash prizes to one trainee in each trade as encouragement.