MLA holds coordination meeting, discusses range of issues

LUMLA, 17 Aug: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi discussed a wide range of issues, including shortage of teachers, forest fires, the drug menace, etc, in Lumla subdivision during a coordination meeting with the administrative officers, panchayat and public leaders, heads of various departments and the GBs here on Tuesday.

The MLA directed the education department to immediately depute five teachers for Dudunghar circle to address the shortage of teachers there.

He also advocated a complete ban on collection of donations by individuals in the name of organizing festivals and sports meets and tournaments.

“A shameful donation culture has surfaced in the region, wherein some miscreants are involved in collecting contributions from the society on the pretext of organizing festivals and sports meets and tourneys. A complete ban on donations will be instated and any donation drive whatsoever will be permitted only after due approval of the ADC and the respective circle officers,” the local legislator said.

He also called for preparing a long-term plan to end the drugs problem. “The drug menace is the biggest concern of the moment, which may lead to collapse of the society. Uprooting marijuana plants is a short-term objective and we need to prepare a long-term blueprint, involving all stakeholders, to spread awareness and educate the youth on the ill-effects of drugs and its usage,” Tashi said.

He directed the police department to remain vigilant and conduct patrolling from time to time to keep drug peddlers and users at bay.

Further, a resolution was passed to check and curb forest fires. As per the resolution, heavy fine will be imposed on those found igniting forest fires, based on the extent of the damage. In case the culprits are not identified, the gaon burah, PRI leaders and representatives will be held responsible, it was resolved.

The MLA called upon all stakeholders to propagate government flagship programmes like the CM’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana, the Swavalamban Yojana, etc. He also urged the commanding officer of the BRO’s 117 RCC to initiate jungle cutting along the Lumla-Tashigaon international highway.

Various other issues like rationalization of teachers’ posting, internet and telecommunication, banking, illegal quarrying, wildlife protection, deforestation, water supply, electricity, etc, were also discussed in the meeting.

The engineers of various departments highlighted the progress of various ongoing projects.

Lumla ZPM Thutan Gombu, Zemithang-Dudunghar ZPM Lek Norbu, the Lumla ADC, the COs of Lumla, Dudunghar and Zemithang, the Lumla CHC MO, the principal of the Lumla GHSS, HoDs, the gaon burahs and PRI members attended the meeting. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)