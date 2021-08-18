Speaker inaugurates MHPs, lays hospital’s foundation stone

TATO, 17 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona last Saturday inaugurated a 1×5 kw mini hydel project (MHP) at Irgo village and the 1×15 kw Sisir MHP at Tadogitu village in Tato circle of Shi-Yomi district.

The Irgo MHP was executed by the APEDA, while the Sisir MHP was constructed by the hydropower department.

Dedicating the hydel projects to the people of Irgo and Tadogitu, Sona said that, after potable water, it was his commitment to provide electricity in each village.

The speaker suggested to the locals to form a committee to maintain and look after the hydel projects. “Instead of totally depending on the department, a committee should be formed to maintain the hydels, for they are your own properties now,” he said.

The speaker, who is on a weeklong tour of his home district, also laid the foundation stone of a 20-bedded district hospital in Kamgi.

Later, en route to Moni-gong, he inaugurated the Pidi-Karo health & wellness centre (HWC) in Karo village.

Informing that “many things are in the pipeline to provide better health service in the coming days,” the speaker urged the public to avail the services of the newly opened HWC.

DMO Dr Millo Kunya informed the speaker that the HWC is fitted with necessary medicines and equipment to provide healthcare services to the public.

She informed that a labour room for pregnant women has also been set up at the HWC.

Sona inaugurates PS

In Monigong, the speaker inaugurated a police station (PS), in the presence of ZPC Yadom Tapo, DC Mito Dirchi, SP Gothombu Dajangju and HoDs.

The speaker lauded the SP for his efforts in establishing the police station in Monigong “despite lots of challenges.” He expressed hope that the PS would instil a sense of security among the people.

“It will also help people get character certificates and other related documents easily, for which they had to travel either to Tato or Mechuka earlier,” he said.

Later, accompanied by the DC, the SP, the Monigong ZPM and the RWD EE, Sona inspected the PMGSY roads being constructed from BRTF to Ruku village and from BRTF to Tasum.

The speaker also planted tree saplings as part of the RWD’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Speaker’s PR Cell)