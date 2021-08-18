Public hearings conducted at 4 villages over Kora/Korang circle issue

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Breaking the yearlong deadlock over which district Kora/Korang circle would fall under, the Hage Tari Committee (HTC), comprising East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh and former Lower Siang DC AK Singh as members, on Tuesday conducted public hearings at four villages in Kora/Korang circle.

The public hearings were reportedly held at Kora/Korang, Mane, Sido and Liping villages under full security, in the presence of the SPs of East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

Sources informed that the hearings began at Mane village, and then continued at Kora/Korang, Sido and Liping.

The HTC was constituted by the state government after the group of ministers (GoM) led by Kamlung Mossang, Dr Mohesh Chai and Bamang Felix failed to conduct any public hearing in 2017. However, the GoM managed to make Lower Siang district functional in September 2017. The HTC will submit its hearing report to the state government for further action to restore the deadlock.

Kora/Korang circle has become a highly contested issue for the Galo and the Adi communities after the creation of Lower Siang district. The Galos call it Kora and the Adis call it Korang.

Reportedly, the convoy carrying the HTC members was attacked by unknown miscreants on their return at Ledum village. Two vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpio and a Tata pickup truck, were reportedly damaged. However, the officials and members of the Galo community who were in the vehicles escaped unhurt.

Condemning the stone-pelting incident, the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) lodged an FIR against two miscreants at the Ruksin police station.

“The ABK strongly condemns the unlawful act which has damaged vehicles of both Adi and Galo community members. I seek immediate action on behalf of the injured communities (Adi as well as Galo) and I request your office to take immediate action against the above-mentioned miscreants,” the ABK stated in its FIR.

Appealing for peace, ABK general secretary Okum Yosung called upon the two communities not to give a communal colour to the stone-pelting incident.

The Galo People’s Federation’s advisory chairman and chairman of the Coordination Committee for Kora Circle Issue, Nyadar Loya also appealed to his community members to maintain peace.

Loya asked them not to react or be provoked by the stone-pelting incident.