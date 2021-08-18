142 Covid cases reported on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: The state reported 142 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of whom 75 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 30 cases, followed by 24 cases in Lower Subansiri and eight cases each in Anjaw, East Siang and Leparada.

With 15.2 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate on Tuesday. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

On the day, 215 patients in various health facilities and home isolation across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 3,988 samples were collected on Tuesday (see full bulletin)