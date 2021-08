BOMDILA, 17 Aug: Ninety trainees participated in a three-phased training programme on masonry and plumbing, organized by NGO Yuva Arunachal under the Jal Jeevan Mission at three locations in West Kameng district from 2 August.

The training, which was imparted at Bomdila, Rupa and Singchung, in collaboration with the PHE department, concluded on Tuesday.

All 90 trainees were awarded certificates of participation by the NGO. (DIPRO)