Vehicle falls into river, one feared dead

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Aug: One person is feared dead after a Bolero jeep fell into the Yamne river near the Bodak view point on the Pasighat-Mariyang road on Tuesday morning.

Five persons – Harish Doley, Ganeson Pegu, Santonu Doley, Rotnajit Saikia and Bubon Pegu – all from Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district, had driven to the view point from Pasighat, while the owner of the car was at the DTO office here to get his vehicle registered.

According to the accompanying persons, after reaching the view point, they got off the car and walked around the road and later visited the nearby waterfall, where they were taking light refreshment.

In the meantime, Harish Doley went back to the spot where the vehicle was parked to fetch his mobile phone. But he never returned. Later, he was found missing along with the vehicle.

The ill-fated vehicle is yet to be traced. Some broken vehicle parts, suspected to be of the ill-fated jeep, were found on the edge of the road.