ANSU delegation calls on CM

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: A delegation of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), led by its president Nabam Dodum and general secretary Gora Rikam Bhai, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office here and discussed various issues related to the education department and the education scenario of the state.

Dodum later informed the press that the union apprised the CM of the 15-point charter of demands submitted to the state government regarding upgrading the education sector of the state.

“The meeting was good. Our important demands placed to the CM include immediate cancellation of tender for procurement and supply of school uniforms by the director of secondary education; corpus fund for teachers’ welfare for every school of the state, including Nyishi-inhabited areas, to carry out curriculum activities; immediate recruitment of TGTs/PGTs against sanctioned vacant posts; revocation of the DBT system or creation of a better than DBT system as the system is not working properly across the state; introduction of uniformity of school fees for various private schools; closure of all zero enrolment schools, and proper utilization of infrastructure for better purpose, etc,” said Dodum.

Rikam informed that, apart from the charter of demands, the ANSU discussed other important issues, like the boundary dispute between Arunachal and Assam, development, and other issues confronting the education department and the society.

“The CM patiently heard our views and suggestions and requested the team ANSU to monitor the performance of the schools and extend support. He also sought cooperation of the apex students’ body of the Nyishi community in combating the drug menace,” Rikam added.