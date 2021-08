[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 18 Aug: A 40-year-old man died due to electrocution at Bayak Rijo under Dumporijo circle of Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The victim, Taram Param (40) was a resident of Param village of Gita Ripa circle under Dumporijo constituency and had served as a Gram Panchayat Member twice.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

The police have been informed about the incident by the relatives for investigation.