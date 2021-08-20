Mintong, Niausa, Ranglua sub-centre hospitals made functional

LONGDING, 19 Aug: Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw inaugurated the sub-centre hospitals at Mintong and Niausa villages here on Thursday.

The sub-centre had remained non-functional for many years and was presently made functional with the posting of health staff.

Likewise, on Wednesday last, the sub-center at Ranglua village under Lawnu administrative circle was also made functional by Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu.

During a meeting with the villagers at Niausa village, MLA Tanpho Wangnaw appreciated the district medical officer’s efforts towards making the health facilities accessible to the people.

He stated that the villagers do not need to travel long distances to visit district hospital for basic healthcare needs as those will be taken care of in the sub-centre.

He also assured all possible help from his end to ensure the proper functioning of the sub-centre.

ADC in-charge Dakli Gara in his address requested the public to extend full support to the officials posted in the village and to take proper care of the government assets.

DMO Worar Taku informed that six non-functional health facilities in the district have been made functional so far. (DIPRO)