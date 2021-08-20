60% work at Hollongi airport completed, will be inaugurated on 15 Aug, 2022: Nalo

TEZU, Aug 19: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo informed that 60 percent of work has been completed at the Hollongi greenfield airport.

Talking to the press here on Thursday during the inauguration of the first scheduled flight of Flybig Airlines from the Tezu Airport in Lohit district to Guwahati in Assam, Nalo also said the Hollongi airport will be inaugurated on 15 August, 2022.

“It will be the largest airport in the state and will have the capacity for the landing of an Airbus 320 aircraft. The work is progressing smoothly,” informed Nalo.

Expressing happiness over the start of air service from Tezu, the minister said, “Eastern Arunachal is showing the way to the rest of the state. Both Tezu and Pasighat airports have started commercial air services. There are plans to start services from Tuting and Mechuka too. The air connectivity in the state is getting a massive boost,” he said.

Nalo also said the beginning of commercial flight services from Tezu and Pasighat will immensely boost the tourism sector.

“Besides tourism, it will also help people who need urgent evacuation on health grounds. The face of the entire eastern Arunachal will change due to the start of air service from two airports,” the minister said.

He also claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu the state is witnessing massive development in air connectivity, and health and road sectors.

Lok Sabha MP from Eastern Arunachal Tapir Gao termed the day as historic for the people of Lohit in particular and eastern Arunachal in general.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu a new chapter is being written in the development history of the state. Tezu and Pasighat are now connected with the rest of the country through commercial flight,” said Gao.