[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Aug: Uniforms were distributed among 100 daily wage earners in Daporijo Township by local MLA Taniya Soki during a programme held at his residence here on Wednesday last.

Soki in his address stated that introducing a new dress code for the daily wage workers will help in their easy identification in the market so that the public and administration can engage them in work.

He further assured to extend all possible help to the daily wage earners.