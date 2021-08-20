One more Covid-19 death reported, state’s death toll at 255

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The state reported one more Covid-19 related death on Thursday, taking the death toll to 255. The death was registered on Wednesday.

As per the DHS report, a 50-year-old female patient with comorbidity from the ICC died of Covid-19 complications at the DCH Chimpu at 6:50 pm on Wednesday.

The patient complained of cough, fever, and weakness since 14 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at TRIHMS Naharlagun on 17 August. She was admitted to DCH Chimpu on the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 120 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, of whom 69 cases are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 28 Covid-19 cases, followed by 15 cases in Lower Subansiri and 13 cases in Upper Siang.

With 19.2 percent West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

Also, on Thursday, 240 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Further, a total of 3,709 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day. (see full bulletin)