Oxygen plant inaugurated

ROING, 19 Aug: A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant under the PM Cares fund was inaugurated by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao at the district hospital here on Thursday, amidst the presence of MLA Dasanglu Pul, former minister Dr Mohesh Chai, ZPC Obang Ngupok, DC KN Damo and SP JK Lego.

The MP, accompanied by the officials, also inspected the Covid-19 ward, vaccination centre and the construction site of the new district hospital building here.

In his address, Gao spoke about the tuberculosis eradication measures in place in the district which will help meet the government’s aim of eradication of the disease by 2025.

He also stressed the need to ensure that people got free ration and monetary benefits provided by the central government.

Later, Gao and the team also visited the fair price shops, DV Lamps I, J Linggi FPS and GP FPS and inspected the rice stock available in the shops. (DIPRO)