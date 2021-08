ZIRO, 19 Aug: The Apatani Students’ Union has in a representation to the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner on Thursday, demanded re-conduct of the earlier postponed interview for the recruitment of contractual PRT and TGT against the district vide advertisement no. ED/ LS/ ISSE/ Interview-I/ 2020-21/ 584, dated 30 June, 2021.

The union has urged the authorities to conduct the recruitment process by strictly following the guidelines framed by the state cabinet.