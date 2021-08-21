E-gov officer no more

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Anand Ridd Nabum, the e-governance officer of Upper Siang district, died in a tragic road accident on 19 August while on his way from Yingkiong to Itanagar.

Born on 7 June, 1991, Nabum had joined service as a technical assistant on 17 November, 2011, and was posted at Yingkiong in Upper Siang as an e-governance officer.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, the officers and officials of the State Council for IT & e-Governance, including the IT & communication chairman, have deeply mourned Nabum’s demise.

In a condolence message, the IT&C joint director recalled Nabum as a very sincere and dedicated officer. Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the joint director prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.