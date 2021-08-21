East vs west

In another landmark achievement, commercial flight service in between Tezu and Guwahati started on Thursday with the first scheduled flight of Flybig Airlines starting. After the Pasighat airport, Tezu has become the second airport to start commercial flight service. With massive improvement in the road network and the start of commercial air services from two airports, eastern Arunachal is leading the development chart in the state. Today the majority of highway projects have been completed in the region. The inter-district road connectivity in the eastern region of the state has improved massively in the last few years.

The situation is just the opposite in the central and western parts of the state. The majority of the highway projects are still yet to be completed. Many of them are caught in compensation issues. The greenfield airport coming up in Hollongi near Itanagar has also been dragged on for many years. The project has sped up only in the last two years. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly backed this project. Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo on Thursday informed that 60 percent of work has been completed at Hollongi airport and it will be inaugurated on 15 August, 2022. This statement has given massive hope to the people of the Itanagar capital region. The completion of the Hollongi airport along with the Itanagar to Banderdewa four-lane project will change the face of the ICR forever. This will be the lasting legacy of CM Khandu if he manages to complete the four-lane highway and the airport projects on time.