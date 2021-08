ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has extended warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly the people from Kerala residing in the state, on the occasion of Onam festival.

Mishra expressed hope that the festivity would usher in a “true sense of amity and prosperity to our countrymen.”

“May this year’s Onam strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity in our society,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)