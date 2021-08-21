Governor reiterates appeal to get vaccinated

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Governor BD Mishra on Friday reiterated his appeal to the people of the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The governor said that, although the state has witnessed a declining trend in Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days, the people should not let their guards down.

“Every citizen must continue wearing facemask, practicing physical distancing and wash hands frequently,” he said.

The governor said that every state government official should motivate and get at least 10 reluctant persons vaccinated.

Mishra commended the frontline workers, the doctors, the administrations and the police for their concerted efforts in fighting the pandemic. (Raj Bhavan)