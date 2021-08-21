RTI activist seeks CBI SP office

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: RTI activist Payi Gyadi has written to the union law & justice minister for early establishment of a CBI SP office in Yupia in Papum Pare district.

In a letter to the minister, Gyadi said that, although a plot of land measuring 4,000 sq mtrs has been allotted for setting up of the office near the sessions court in Yupia, the construction has not yet started.

“There is a policy of central government for the establishment of CBI SP office in every state to facilitate CBI personnel and officials for smooth investigations,” he said, and urged the minister’s intervention for early construction of the office.