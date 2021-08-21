ITW to stage 5-day dharna

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Claiming that their two demands are yet to be fulfilled by the authority concerned, the traffic wardens of the ICR, under the umbrella of the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW) on Friday announced to stage a peaceful dharna from 23 to 27 August.

The ITW is demanding that the state government induct the traffic wardens into the Itanagar traffic cell and regularize the jobs of the traffic wardens, as had been assured by the then principal home secretary in March 2015.

In a press conference, ITW members informed that their two demands are yet to be fulfilled by the authority. They also claimed that, despite repeated reminders and representations having been submitted to the state government, “the authority did not pay heed.”

The traffic wardens had been introduced by the Itanagar capital region administration to manage traffic congestion in the twin capital towns. “We are demanding our basic rights only. We had been assured that we would be inducted into the

Itanagar traffic cell by the then chief secretary in 2017,” said an ITW member in the press conference, adding that they are asking only for job security.

There are 158 traffic wardens managing the traffic in the twin capital towns. On being asked, Home Minister Bamang Felix stated that the government would look into the ITW’s issue.