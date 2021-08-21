Rijiju recalls sacrifice of Matmur Jamoh

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is on a four-day ‘jan ashirwad yatra’ in Arunachal, arrived here in East Siang district on Friday morning.

The minister reached Yagrung village and paid tribute to freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh at the memorial pillar.

He recalled the sacrifice made by Jamoh and urged the community’s people to follow his path to save their native land. Rijiju also interacted with the villagers, including functionaries of the Nono Welfare Society of East Siang, who are working to keep Jamoh’s memory alive.

“Late Matmur Jamoh, who was a warrior of the 4th Anglo-Abor War (Poju Mimak) in 1911, assassinated British political officer Noel Williamson in Komsing,” the minister recalled.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju visited Likabali in Lower Siang district, where he informed that the tender for carrying out survey and investigation for the Frontier Highway and the East West Industrial Corridor has been floated.

“Once these two projects are completed, it is going to change the face of the state. Especially the foothill areas will witness massive development,” said the union minister.

He also said that the interstate boundary row with Assam would be resolved peacefully. “We will always try to protect our land along the interstate boundary. Arunachal has never encroached into its neighbour’s territory and we will not allow others to take away our land too,” he said.

The minister also dwelt on his political journey on the occasion.

“I have worked hard to reach this position. I always draw inspiration from the unconditional support of the people in my daily life. I will work for every Arunachalee, irrespective of tribe and region,” said Rijiju.

He said that he has been given the “critical” law department to look after.

“I have been given responsibility for a very critical department. As a law minister, I will try to ensure justice for every citizen of the country. Soon we are going to start a programme to provide free legal aid to the poor and downtrodden citizens of the country, in collaboration with the state governments,” said Rijiju.

He also said that, if development reaches every village of the country, justice would be served to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina expressed hope that the state of Arunachal would immensely benefit from the appointment of Rijiju as a cabinet minister at the Centre. “This is a great achievement, and we are all proud of him. Hopefully, this will massively benefit the state,” he said.

Likabali MLA Kardo Nyicyor in his address informed that several major developmental projects are being taken up in his constituency. He, however, expressed concern over disturbance created by Assam over construction of PMGSY roads in Kangku circle. “We are trying to peacefully resolve (the issue),” he said.

He said that, under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu, Arunachal would witness massive development in the coming years.