Speaker inspects Yorko MHP

MECHUKA, 20 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona inspected the Yorko micro hydel project (MHP) along with PRI leaders and departmental officials on Friday.

The 2×50 kw MHP under the APEDA was earlier lying defunct due to technical problems, but has now been made functional.

The MHP provides power supply to various villages, including Yorko, Sorangdam, Targelling, Segong, etc.

The speaker later appealed to the villagers to maintain the power station, and assured to look into the possibility of upgrading it in the coming days.