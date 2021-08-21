Water in Siang rising rapidly, hovering around danger mark

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The water in the Siang river is rising rapidly due to torrential rains and was hovering around the danger level on Friday.

The water touched the 153.29 metre mark, which is just 0.67 mtr below the danger mark, at 4 pm.

RWD EE G Pertin informed that the water level of the river in Tuting in Upper Siang has risen from 425.88 metres on Thursday to 426.73 metres on Friday.

Soil erosion is also reportedly taking place in Komlighat area due to the rise in the water level. According to Pertin, a boulder spur which had been constructed in 2000 was washed away on 6 July this year. The strength of the old boulder spur was further weakened due to repeated blasting of explosives for fishing by unknown persons.

The department, following instruction from the local MLA and the DC, has undertaken erosion controlling measures. Reportedly, the erosion is currently under control.