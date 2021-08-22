Felix seeks stakeholders’ cooperation for development

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Rural Development Minister Bamang Felix sought cooperation from all stakeholders towards any developmental initiative of the government.

“The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed towards development of rural areas; but its commitment needs to be backed by the stakeholders for positive results,” Felix said during an interaction programme with the villagers of Jullang-Rakap in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The programme was held to impress upon the villagers the importance of having a pro-development attitude to ensure sustainability of any development initiative in a holistic manner.

Sangdupota circle has been established as an education hub over the years with the establishment of the FTI, the law college, the NIT, and the women’s college.

Felix urged Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to draw a roadmap by 2 October for the development of Jullang-Rakap as a model village.

The chief secretary advised the villagers of Jullang-Rakap to constitute a village development committee and rural women SHGs for holistic development of the village.

“Emphasis should be on education, health, road connectivity, and agri-horti-related activities, for which the government will also extend all possible assistance,” Kumar said.

Upper Balijan ZPM Hina Camdir Tok appealed to the minister and the chief secretary for “GSM connectivity” in the area and establishment of a police station in Sangdupota circle. He said that the villagers are willing to donate land free of cost for the development of their area.

A short documentary on how the stakeholders of Sille village in East Siang district transformed the village into one of the cleanest in East Siang was also screened.

Among others, the rural development secretary, the IT special secretary, the Papum Pare DC, the ZPMs and GBs attended the programme. (DIPR)