We have to decide what we want our state to be in 100 years of independence: Rijiju

ROING, 21 Aug: “We are on an important journey and have to decide on the vision/roadmap of what we want our state to be in 100 years of our independence in 2047,” union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said during a public meeting here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

The minister, who was in the district as part of his ‘jan ashirwad yatra’, urged the district’s people to prepare a roadmap of the development and progress they want in the district in the next 25 years.

“Our elders have taken the state forward, and now it’s our turn to shoulder the responsibility and take it forward,” he said.

Speaking about the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Rijiju said, “The exclusion of a large number of people in the constitution was distressing.

However, the recent inclusion and correction done in the constitution was a historical step as it bestowed recognition to many tribes of the state. Our children were in danger due to not having a proper identity and not getting all the benefits given by the government, but now the situation has changed.”

The minister called for encouraging the sports culture in the state. “Bring professionalism in sports, which will convert to representation in international level games and Olympics and medals for the country,” he said.

He also called for promotion of quality tourism in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Also present at the meeting was MP Tapir Gao, who spoke on the welfare schemes of the central government, especially the Ujjwala scheme 2.0, which provides for free LPG cylinders to BPL households that were left out in the first phase.

MLAs Biyuram Wahge, Gum Tayeng and Mutchu Mithi, besides Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo and IMCLS president Ginkgo Linggi also spoke.

Later in the day, Rijiju, Gao and others took stock of the flood situation in the district.

‘Parshuram Kund to be developed under PRASAD scheme’

Rijiju also visited Wakro in Lohit district, where he said that the Hindu pilgrimage site, Parshuram Kund will be developed as a tourist destination under the PRASAD scheme.

The union minister also said that a museum, a school and a football ground would be established and constructed in memory of Tasasso Yun in Wakro.

He further assured that the government would accord recognition to Kaisha Manyu as a freedom fighter by this year.

Rijiju informed that, once the jan ashirwad yatra is over, union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaibhav will be invited to Arunachal to solve the telecommunications-related issues in the state.

Rijiju visited the Parshuram Kund shrine and also paid homage to Tasasso Yun. (DIPROs)