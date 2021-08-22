Hydro project’s foundation stone laid, interaction meeting held

ZEMITHANG, 21 Aug: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi laid the foundation stone of the 1.7×2 megawatt Taksangchu small hydropower project here in Tawang district on Friday.

Referring to the success story of the Sambachu hydro project, Tashi advocated tapping the hydropower potential of the region.

“Despite possessing enormous potentials, Lumla remains dependent on Tawang and Jang for electricity. But now, the 3 megawatt Sambachu hydro project is ready and commissioned,” he said, adding that it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries in November.

“Another 5 megawatt will be generated from the Taksangchu small hydro project, which will provide sufficient power supply to Lumla in particular and Tawang in general. The Taksangchu project will be initiated on a war footing, with the target of completion in 2023,” he said.

DHPDCAPL CMD Toko Anuj spoke about the benefits of the Sambachu and the Taksang hydro projects.

Later, during a meeting with the people of Pangchen valley in New Zemithang, the MLA emphasized on education and health.

“Sporadic and persistent efforts were made to upgrade the government middle school in Zemithang to secondary and senior secondary schools. But due to non-fulfilment of the enrolment criteria, success evaded us,” he said.

“Construction of an ITI in Lumla is in full swing and, once completed, it will impart training to the youths on various trades, empowering them to stand on their own feet. A first of its kind VKV is also coming up in Lumla. The VKV will work hand in glove with the CHMES, a military school, wherein pupils will be shaped and moulded into bright IAS and IPS officers, engineers, doctors and army officers,” Tashi said.

He also underlined the “vitality” of agriculture, horticulture and dairy farming.

“A veterinary officer has been deputed at Lumla headquarters and he has been directed to make routine visits to Zemithang and Dudunghar circles at least thrice a month,” he informed.

Urging the PRI members, public leaders and GBs to be proactive and vigilant, he advised them to act as a bridge between the government and the common people.

Lumla Block ZPM Thutan Gombu, Dudunghar/Zemithang Block ZPM Lek Norbu, and senior leaders Jowa Tsering, Tenzin Phuntsok and Gom Tsering also addressed the gathering.

Later, the entourage, consisting of Lumla ADC Tashi Dhondup, CO Nawang Thutan and public leaders, inspected the open garden gym and archery stadium along the Nyamjangchu river in Old Zemithang. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)