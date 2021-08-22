DC approaches service providers for improving internet service

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: Responding to public complaints about poor internet connectivity in Mirbuk-Pekung, Diking and Napit villages here, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has written to the government-owned BSNL and other private mobile service providers to improve internet services in those areas by installing mobile towers.

In her letter to the BSNL general manager in Itanagar, Assam’s Jorhat-based zonal business manager of Airtel, and Jio centre manager of Reliance Info Communication Ltd here,

Dr Singh said that the villagers, especially students attending online classes, are facing great problems due to lack of access to internet in their areas.

Poor internet connectivity is also badly affecting the online activities of the educational institutes in the area, the DC said, and requested them to do the needful at the earliest to provide flawless internet services in those areas.