Seminar on PMGSY organized

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Aug: More than 40 participants, including HoDs, contractors and panchayat leaders attended a seminar on the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), organized here in Upper Subansiri district by the rural works department (RWD) on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing the seminar, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui commended the work done by the RWD in his constituency and assured the department of his cooperation. He urged all the panchayat leaders, contractors and the department to find out ways to resolve impediments and have projects completed within the stipulated time.

RWD SE Nyai Rigia gave away awards to ‘high achiever PMGSY contractors’.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori, Harteripa SDO Mobia Tai and ZPMs of the district attended the seminar.